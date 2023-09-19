Tuesday, 19 September 2023 01:50 GMT

Western Azerbaijan Сommunityndemns Armenian Terrorist Attacks In Azerbaijan's Khojavand


9/19/2023 5:26:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Western Azerbaijan Community has sharply condemned the terrorist acts committed by Armenian illegal armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road and the newly built tunnel in Taghavard village of the Khojavand district, Trend reports via the community.

Besides, the community expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.

Will be updated

Search