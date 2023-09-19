Western Azerbaijan Сommunityndemns Armenian Terrorist Attacks In Azerbaijan's Khojavand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Western
Azerbaijan Community has sharply condemned the terrorist acts
committed by Armenian illegal armed groups [which haven't been
withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second
Karabakh war] on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road and the newly
built tunnel in Taghavard village of the Khojavand district,
Trend reports via
the community.
Besides, the community expressed deep condolences to the
families of the victims.
Will be updated
