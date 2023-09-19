Great Opportunity From Nar: Sell Your Mobile At Favourable Terms

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Now you can easily sell your second-hand mobile device at Nar
stores for the best price. Thus, your device will be priced in the
Nar store transparently and quickly via a particular App.
The app reviews the parameters of the device to set a price. You
can hand in your mobile on the spot for a fixed and reasonable
price and get your payment instantly. Besides, every Nar subscriber
who benefits from the service will get a boof up to 30GB of
data.
The service is offered within the cooperation framework with the
Türkiye company EasyCep. Thus, Nar became the first mobile operator
to officially start buying second-hand mobile phones in Azerbaijan.
Hence, visit one of Nar's 19 exclusive dealer stores in Baku,
Sumgait, and Khirdalan to sell your phone at a profit.
Notably, EasyCep is the first marketplace in the refurbished
electronics market in Turkey. The company buys mobile phones,
tablets, laptops, and similar devices from the owner and sells them
refurbished and with a warranty.
The cooperation between Nar and EasyCep aims to provide various
services at a single point of contact and deliver an excellent
customer experience.
Nar currently provides high-quality communication
services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading
mobile operator in the country according to thePromoter Score
for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a
customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an
affordable price.
