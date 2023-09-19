Uzbekistan, International Mary Fund Look To Expand Mutually Beneficial-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 19. President
of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed new areas of mutually
beneficial cooperation with Managing Director of the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the
development of the global economic situation and discussed the
issues of further expansion of cooperation, especially in the
context of the agreements reached during the meeting between
Uzbekistan and the IMF in June 2023 in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
The participants discussed the IMF's participation in conducting
a comprehensive analysis of the stability of the national financial
sector, providing advisory assistance in developing proposals for
improving economic policy, and implementing a program to increase
the capacity of specialists in Uzbekistan.
Georgieva highly appreciated the results of the ongoing program
of irreversible reforms in Uzbekistan and expressed readiness to
continue close cooperation in promoting effective transformations
in the country.
In a previmeeting between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kristalina
Georgieva in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, the parties discussed reforms
to ensure macroeconomic stability and the improvement of monetary,
credit, and fiscal policies.
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107097605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.