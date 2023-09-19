Uzbekistan, International Mary Fund Look To Expand Mutually Beneficial-Op

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the development of the global economic situation and discussed the issues of further expansion of cooperation, especially in the context of the agreements reached during the meeting between Uzbekistan and the IMF in June 2023 in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

The participants discussed the IMF's participation in conducting a comprehensive analysis of the stability of the national financial sector, providing advisory assistance in developing proposals for improving economic policy, and implementing a program to increase the capacity of specialists in Uzbekistan.

Georgieva highly appreciated the results of the ongoing program of irreversible reforms in Uzbekistan and expressed readiness to continue close cooperation in promoting effective transformations in the country.

In a previmeeting between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kristalina Georgieva in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, the parties discussed reforms to ensure macroeconomic stability and the improvement of monetary, credit, and fiscal policies.