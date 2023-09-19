ICRC Vehicles Cross Azerbaijan's Lachin Border Checkpoint (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Nine vehicles
of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) crossed
Azerbaijan's Lachin checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus
today, Trend reports.
The vehicles carried 28 people, including 5 ICRC members, 9
drivers, 7 patients, 6 attendants and 1 medical worker.
This once again shows that there is no "blockade". In turn,
Azerbaijan has proposed the simultaneuse of the
Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads for cargo delivery.
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107097604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.