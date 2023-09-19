General Staff Chief Of Azerbaijani Army Meets With Turkish Delegation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The First
Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chief
of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim
Valiyev met with a delegation of the Legal Service of the Ministry
of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye that is on a visit
to Azerbaijan on September 19, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of
Defense.
The Chief of the General Staff expressed his satisfaction with
seeing the guests in Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of
enlightenment activities held in the Azerbaijan Army regarding the
application of military legislation and international humanitarian
law.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the
organization of legal services, the service activities of military
lawyers, and a number of other issues.
