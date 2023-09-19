Slovenia And Kazakhstan Debate Ways To Strengthenllaboration In A Variety Of Areas

During the meeting, Tokayev noted that Slovenia is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. According to him, the countries maintain positive dynamics of interaction.

The President of Kazakhstan invited Nataša Pirc Musar to take part in the Astana International Forum next year.

In turn, the President of Slovenia confirmed her readiness to develop cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The presidents also discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation in the trade, economic, transport, logistics, and humanitarian spheres. The interlocutors emphasized the positive experience of interaction between the two countries in the fields of pharmaceuticals, logistics, and the IT industry.

An exchange of views took place on issues of an international nature, in particular, further measures to ensure stability and security in the world and improve the structure of the UN were considered. During the conversation, the growing role of Central Asia and Kazakhstan was also noted.

The presidents agreed to closely cooperate in international structures.