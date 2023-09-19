Slovenia And Kazakhstan Debate Ways To Strengthenllaboration In A Variety Of Areas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 19. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Slovenia
Nataša Pirc Musar on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN
General Assembly, Trend reports.
During the meeting, Tokayev noted that Slovenia is an important
partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. According to him, the
countries maintain positive dynamics of interaction.
The President of Kazakhstan invited Nataša Pirc Musar to take
part in the Astana International Forum next year.
In turn, the President of Slovenia confirmed her readiness to
develop cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The presidents also discussed the prospects for the development
of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation in the trade, economic, transport,
logistics, and humanitarian spheres. The interlocutors emphasized
the positive experience of interaction between the two countries in
the fields of pharmaceuticals, logistics, and the IT industry.
An exchange of views took place on issues of an international
nature, in particular, further measures to ensure stability and
security in the world and improve the structure of the UN were
considered. During the conversation, the growing role of Central
Asia and Kazakhstan was also noted.
The presidents agreed to closely cooperate in international
structures.
