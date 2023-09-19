Schoolchildren In Agali Village Start The New Academic Year With Azercell! (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azercell TelLLC pleased young residents of Agali village,
Zangilan district.At the event held in front of Azercell's official
sales and service center in Agali village on the occasion of the
start of the New Academic Year, the Company employees presented
school supplies to schoolchildren, and Azercell volunteers
presented special gifts to kindergarten kids to increase interest
in education. Data packs were also presented to all participants of
the event.
A musical entertainment program and competitions for children
were held as part of the event.
Azercell`s official sales and service center has been operating
in Agali village built based on the "Smart Village" concept since
June 2022, and another one in Shusha city since August last year.
Most subscriber operations are carried out at the points provided
with all the conditions and state-of-the-art equipment for
high-standard Customer Care.
Azercell TelLLC is the first operator to establish mobile
telecommunications infrastructure in the liberated territories. To
date, Azercell has installed more than 100 base stations in
Karabakh and surrounding districts and continues to work in this
direction to cover these territories with a quality network and
make the lives of citizens returning to their native lands easier
and more flexible via mobile connection.
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107097599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.