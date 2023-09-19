Schoolchildren In Agali Village Start The New Academic Year With Azercell! (PHOTO)

A musical entertainment program and competitions for children were held as part of the event.

Azercell`s official sales and service center has been operating in Agali village built based on the "Smart Village" concept since June 2022, and another one in Shusha city since August last year. Most subscriber operations are carried out at the points provided with all the conditions and state-of-the-art equipment for high-standard Customer Care.

Azercell TelLLC is the first operator to establish mobile telecommunications infrastructure in the liberated territories. To date, Azercell has installed more than 100 base stations in Karabakh and surrounding districts and continues to work in this direction to cover these territories with a quality network and make the lives of citizens returning to their native lands easier and more flexible via mobile connection.