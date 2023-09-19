Kherson Regiones Under Enemy Fire 95 Times, Three Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 18, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 95 times, having fired 430 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Eleven Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. A cultural hall was hit in the Beryslav district, as well as a garage cooperative and an enterprise in Kherson.
Following Russian attacks, three civilians were reported killed. Eleven more people received injuries.
