Apartment Block On Fire In Kryvyi Rih Due To Sian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 19, 2023, an explosion occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region's city of Kryvyi Rih. An apartment block was hit and caught fire.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night an explosion rocked Kryvyi Rih. A high-rise building was hit and caught fire. The fire was extinguished. The facades of three apartment blocks were damaged by blast wave,” Lysak wrote.
In his words, Russians twice attacked the Nikopol district. Enemy artillery strikes affected the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community.
A man, 71, was injured and taken to hospital in moderately grave condition. Six detached houses were damaged, as well as a household building and a garage. A power transmission line and a gas pipeline were seriously hit.
On the morning of September 19, 2023, Ukrainian defenders downed Russia's unmanned aerial vehicle over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
MENAFN19092023000193011044ID1107097596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.