Apartment Block On Fire In Kryvyi Rih Due To Sian Attacks

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night an explosion rocked Kryvyi Rih. A high-rise building was hit and caught fire. The fire was extinguished. The facades of three apartment blocks were damaged by blast wave,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, Russians twice attacked the Nikopol district. Enemy artillery strikes affected the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community.

A man, 71, was injured and taken to hospital in moderately grave condition. Six detached houses were damaged, as well as a household building and a garage. A power transmission line and a gas pipeline were seriously hit.

On the morning of September 19, 2023, Ukrainian defenders downed Russia's unmanned aerial vehicle over the Dnipropetrovsk region.