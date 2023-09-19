Sia Keeps Four Ships In Black And Azov Seas

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy Command on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to the command, as of 8:00 a.m., there are four enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, four enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and one enemy ship in the Mediterranean.

It is also noted that 26 vessels passed through the Kerch–Yenikale Strait to the Azov Sea in the interests of the Russian Federation, three of them were moving from the Bosphorus, and six vessels passed to the Black Sea, of which one continued to move towards the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, Russia kept six ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, no missile carriers among them.