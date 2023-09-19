Kharkiv Targeted By Three Sian Missiles, Fire Breaks Out

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Around 11:10 p.m., Russians struck Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district three times. The type of enemy missiles is yet to be identified. No casualties were reported.

Additionally, over the past day, Russian occupiers have been launching air strikes on the Kupiansk district's Berestove; the Izium district's Kopanky and Shyikivka.

Over 16 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes, namely Odnorobivka, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Ozerne, Stroivka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka.

In the Chuhuiv district's Vovchansk, following Russian artillery attacks, a kindergarten was damaged, as well as a fence, children's playground and power transmission lines. Civilians remained unharmed.

Over the past day, the explosives experts of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service have inspected 4.7 hectares and neutralized 92 dangerobjects in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: illustrative