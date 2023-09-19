Male Body Pulled From Rubble Following Sia's Drone Attack On Lviv

The relevant statement was made by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The body of a man who had been working in the warehouse was found under the rubble,” Sadovyi wrote.

A reminder that, on the night of September 19, 2023, according to the preliminary data, Russia attacked the Lviv region with 18 Shahed-136/131 suicide drones. Three of them hit industrial warehouses in the city of Lviv.

Earlier, a man, 26, was reported injured and taken to hospital in moderate condition. A woman who had been within the impact location did not require hospital treatment.

