Blasts Rock Temporarily Occupied Melitopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than five explosions have been heard in the Zaporizhzhia region's temporarily occupied town of Melitopol.
The relevant statement was made by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Fedorov, the rashists' so-called 'air defenses' are having a hard time in Melitopol.
“Local residents are reporting on more than five explosions,” Fedorov wrote.
In his words, the loudest blasts were heard near the Avtokoliorlit plant.
Earlier, Russian invaders were reported to have set up a military base at the Avtokoliorlit plant.
