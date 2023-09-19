EU: Kosovo, Serbia T Normalize Relations Or Lose Membership Chance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The European Union warned on Tuesday Kosovo and Serbia that they would lose their path to membership if no progress was made on their path to normalization.
EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement reminded the parties "that the European path of both Kosovo and Serbia goes through the EU-facilitated Dialogue and through the normalization of their relations."
"Both risk losing opportunities for progressing on their European paths," he warned the two countries.
"Following the High-Level meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue on 14 September in Brussels, the EU expresses its concern over the lack of implementation by the Parties of their commitments under the Agreement on the Path to Normalization and its Implementation Annex, which both Parties agreed to earlier this year, and which are binding on them and play a role in the European path of the Parties," he said.
"Despite repeated calls by the EU and other international partners, the steps taken so far remain insufficient and the security situation in the north remains tense," he noted.
The EU urged the parties to "engage constructively and in good faith." (end)
