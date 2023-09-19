Kuwait Amirngratulatesint Kitts And Nevis On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to the Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Marecella Liburd, expressing congratulations on her country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished her everlasting health and wellness, further progress and prosperity for her country and people. (end)
rk
MENAFN19092023000071011013ID1107097544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.