Kuwait Premierngratulatesint Kitts And Nevis On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to the Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Marecella Liburd, expressing congratulations on her country's national day. (pickup previous)
