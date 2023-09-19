Hman & Wakefield Releases 2022 Environmental, Social And Governance Report



Recognized among the first group of companies to have a zero commitment validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Observed a 33% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) GHG emissions since our 2019 baseline.

Observed a 51% reduction in total Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) GHG emissions per million square feet of office space in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Sourced 48% of Cushman & Wakefield's electricity for its operations from renewable[1] sources in 2022.

Named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 11th consecutive year in 2023.

Provided energy and sustainability services to more than 38,750 buildings totaling approximately 930 million square feet (msf) of space globally. Launched new Global Sustainability Learning course to provide our people with an overview of sustainability and why it is important to Cushman & Wakefield.



Spent $802.4 million with more than 3,600 diverse suppliers[2] in 2022 in North America, a 38% increase from the previyear.

Women at Cushman & Wakefield



New Hires: 41% women Compared to 42% in 2021





Executives: 41% women Compared to 22% in 2021





People Managers: 43% women Compared to 42% in 2021



Board of Directors: 44% women as of the publication date of the 2022 ESG Report Compared to 40% as reported in our 2021 ESG report



45% of U.S. employees are racially/ethnically diverse[3]

Named 2023 Forbes America's Best Employers For Diversity

Named 2023 Military Friendly Employer in the U.S.

Named 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality , Human Rights Campaign

In 2022, more than 30,000 eligible employees completed two required DEI education courses, resulting in an 85% completion rate and more than 62,000 hours of DEI education . Produced more than 2,100 reports and thought leadership pieces, including insights on sustainability, workplace experience, logistics and more.



Added ESG oversight responsibilities to the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Audit Committees of the Board of Directors.

Named International Ethics Standards (IES) Coalition , Business Supporter Confirmed 92% of employees completed our annual Code of Business Conduct Training .

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2022, the firm reported global revenue of US$10.1 billion across its core services of valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, project & occupier services, industrial & logistics, retail and others.

