Udder Hygiene Products Market To Surpass$ 2,607.0 Million At 6.2% CAGR, States Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, sales for Udder Hygiene Products Market surging due to the growing dairy products demand. Dairy products growing demand is expected to generate sales of US$ 708.0 billion by 2033, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 185.5 billion during the forecast period (2023-33). Hence, with the growing demand for dairy products due to the increasing population and a paradigm shift toward a vegetarian diet, the dairy industry observes pressure to meet the demand. In order to meet this surging demand it is vital to keep a check on dairy animals' health and well-being for surpmilk supply.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 2,607.0 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.2% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures



Dairy animals including cows, goats, buffaloes, and others are prone to mastitis. Bovine mastitis is an inflammation of the mammary gland caused mostly by an infection, leading to abnormal and decreased milk production, which stresses the demand and supply of milk. Mastitis is a disease that usually affects around 52% to 60% of cattle including cows. Mastitis alone cost US$ 2 billion to thedairy annually. To reduce such instances and ensure cattle health udder hygiene practices are followed cleaning and sanitization in commonly followed during both the pre-milking and post-milking stages, thus, creating a positive growth frame for the udder hygiene products market across the globe.

Based on the aforementioned factors the global udder hygiene products market is estimated to reach US$ 2,607.0 million by 2033 from US$ 1,428.5 million in 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Film-forming segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

Udder hygiene products market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,261.8 million during the assessment period

udder hygiene products market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 865.5 million in 2033

Indian udder hygiene market's expected growth rate is 6.0% during the forecast period and creates an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 213.2 million North America remains a prominent market for the market players operating in the udder hygiene products market to explore

“Role of Udder Hygiene in Preventing Mastitis Drives Udder Hygiene Products Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Udder Hygiene Products Industry Research Report

By Iodine Content By Product Category By Use Case

Synthetic Natural

Film-Forming

Spraying Foam-Forming

Pre-milking



Cleaning Sanitization

Post-milking



Cleaning Sanitization



Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent players include Ecolab, DeLaval, GEA Group, Roullier Group, and Diversey, Inc.

Udder hygiene product manufacturers seek to expand their market presence by entering new geographic regions. They identify untapped markets with potential demand for their products and establish local distribution networks. This strategy helps them access a broader customer base, increase sales, and achieve economies of scale.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



The amount of milk produced rises in direct proportion to the number of milk cows. To guarantee the quality and safety of the milk, increased milk production calls for improved udder health and cleanliness procedures. Products for udder cleanliness are essential in preventing udder infections, mastitis, and other illnesses that affect the health of cows and the quality of their milk.

Products for udder cleanliness, like teat dips and sanitizers, aid in preventing bacterial infection and preserving udder health. Farmers and dairy owners are aware of how crucial these products are in reducing the danger of infections and the ensuing problems with milk quality.

As a result, themarket for udder hygiene is booming and is predicted to provide an absolute $ potential of US$ 429.7 million in the years to come.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the udder hygiene products market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the iodine content (non-iodine-based and iodine-based), product category (film-forming, spraying, and foam-forming), use case (pre-milking (cleaning and sanitization), post-milking (cleaning and sanitization), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

