Disclosure Of Home Member State

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eika Boligkreditt AS has selected Norway as its home member state pursuant to article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC. See attached form for further information.
For any questions please contact: Deputy CEO/CFO, Anders Mathisen; phone: (+47) 489 91 891; e-mail: .
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
