Rentschler Biopharma Appoints Benedikt Von Braunmuehl As Chief Executive Officer



Benedikt von Braunmuehl, a transformational leader with a 30-year track record in the global healthcare industry, is named CEO Rentschler Biopharma SE Company also announces appointment of Tom Roberts, an entrepreneurial trailblazer with over 20 years of experience, as President of Rentschler Biopharma Inc. and General Manager U.S.

LAUPHEIM, Germany and STEVENAGE, United Kingdom and MILFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced that the company has hired Benedikt von Braunmuehl as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He brings nearly 30 years of experience in the global healthcare industry and has a strong track record of successfully implementing effective business strategies to achieve corporate growth goals. He joined the company on September 19, 2023.

Prior to joining Rentschler Biopharma, Mr. von Braunmuehl served as CEO of HMNC Brain Health in Munich, Germany, where he transformed a research-focused organization to a clinical-stage biopharma company. Before this, he was Chief Operating Officer Diagnostic Services at Medicover, where he streamlined processes, grew business lines and significantly increased revenue. He previously worked at Qiagen, last serving as Senior VP, Head of Global Commercial Operations and Member of the Executive Committee. In this position, he implemented several transformational projects and drove global commercial growth and efficiency initiatives. He previously was Vice President Latin America & Member of the Americas Management Council at Qiagen. While at Chiron Vaccines (predecessor to Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics), he established the company's Latin American regional office to drive commercial growth in that region. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Pathoquest and supported the refocusing from a diagnostic company towards a service organization in the biopharma industry. Mr. von Braunmuehl holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lorange Institute of Business (formerly GSBA), Zurich.

Prof. Dr. NikolF. Rentschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma SE, said:“I would like to warmly welcome Benedikt von Braunmuehl to Rentschler Biopharma. He has an impressive track record of effectively leading companies through rapidly changing market environments and transforming businesses to support sustainable growth. He has achieved this not only by improving efficiency, but also by focusing on client needs. He also brings a deep understanding of effectively scaling an international network of locations. Mr. von Braunmuehl is the perfect fit for leading Rentschler Biopharma, to continue transforming innovative ideas into life-saving biopharmaceuticals in the future. I very much look forward to working with Benedikt von Braunmuehl to continue to create value sustainably, for our clients and patients.”

Benedikt von Braunmuehl, CEO, Rentschler Biopharma SE, commented:“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Rentschler Biopharma. The biopharmaceuticals market is slated to grow significantly in the coming years, and related companies are expected to increasingly foon their core competencies. With these industry dynamics, the need for an experienced and reliable partner like Rentschler Biopharma, which can cover highly specialized industry demands in bioprocess development through to commercial manufacturing, is only going to grow. I am impressed with our dedicated team and very much look forward to working together, to sustainably grow our role in advancing medicine to save lives.”

Company appoints Tom Roberts as President of Rentschler Biopharma Inc. and General Manager of U.S. Operations

Rentschler Biopharma also reported today that Tom Roberts has been appointed as President of Rentschler Biopharma Inc. and General Manager U.S., effective September 12, 2023. In this newly created role, Mr. Roberts will be responsible for leading the company's U.S. business, including the site and operations in Milford, MA in Greater Boston. He also will join the company's Extended Executive Team.

Mr. Roberts has over 20 years' experience in leading businesses, driving operational excellence and profitability. He was previously at Vitanova Biomedical, where he provided executive leadership, facilitated funding, and oversaw business and product development, regulatory compliance, manufacturing, and technology acquisition of a groundbreaking nanoparticle-based combination cancer therapeutic. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at InvicMedical, 3M – KCI (Formerly Acelity) and Roche Diagnostics. Mr. Roberts has an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University and a BS in biology from Denison University in Ohio.

“I am delighted today to welcome another strong addition to our executive team,” said Prof. Dr. NikolF. Rentschler.“Tom Roberts brings a wealth of experience in successfully growing businesses and building strong teams. He has important expertise in many facets of the life sciences industry, bringing a deep understanding of the needs in the field. This is a critical time for our U.S. operations as we ramp up our state-of-the-art Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center facility, the largest expansion in our company's 150-year history. Under Tom Robert's leadership, we look forward to broadening our U.S. business and continuing to effectively serve our global clients and patients out of Milford.”

Tom Roberts, President of Rentschler Biopharma Inc. and General Manager U.S., added:“I am excited to join the Rentschler Biopharma team as the company looks to expand its U.S. business. Rentschler Biopharma is highly regarded for its expert international team, long-term experience and client-focused approach. I look forward to working closely with the entire team as we continue to build, always keeping in mind what our clients need to successfully bring life-saving treatments to patients.”

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including adeno-associated vi(AAV) gene therapies, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,300 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. Rentschler ATMP Ltd., located in Stevenage, UK, is dedicated to cell and gene therapies.