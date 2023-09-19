HANGAR12 ANNOUNCES THE 2023 MAUREEN FILETTI SCHOLARSHIP WINNER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HANGAR12 agency
District 214 Foundation
Milagros Amesquita 2023 scholarship recipient
Milagros Amesquita is the 6th winner of the Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship We're proud that Milagros is the 6th recipient of this annual scholarship that honors advertising executive Maureen Filetti.” - Kevin Keating, President of HANGAR12CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Congratulations go out to Milagros Amesquita, who recently graduated from Buffalo Grove High School (Township High School District 214 ) in Illinois and was named this year's Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship recipient. Milagros received $1,000 from HANGAR12 towards her college education and will major in Business and Marketing at University of Wisconsin in Madison this semester.
Throughout her middle school and high school careers, she discovered her creative side. She prepared passion projects on Shark Tank inventions, information on her home country of Peru and biographies of famsingers and actors. This resulted in accomplishing her main goal of creating attention-grabbing marketing presentations.
Milagros said,“A marketing career will give the opportunity to work in a collaborative environment and explore innovation solutions to engage and captivate viewers through the marketing process. This will enable me to develop my critical problem-solving skills and enhance my professionalism. I look forward to working on faculty-led research projects at college, hopefully engaging with topics of economic and social research, delving deeper into behavioral and consumer data.”
The Scholarship honors Maureen Filetti, who attended Buffalo Grove High School and worked as an advertising executive for many years at HANGAR12 agency in Chicago and brought positivity and light into the lives of everyone she knew. Maureen passed away 6 years ago on September 19th. The scholarship continues to be funded by HANGAR12. Congratulations to Milagros on her well-deserved honor! And as Maureen always said, #staypositive
Past recipients include:
.Benjamin Shlau – 2022
.Matthew Greenberg – 2021
.Jacob Salzman – 2020
.Carter Gledhill – 2019
.Jessy Syed – 2018
