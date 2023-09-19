Gina Temple Participates In Empowering Podcasts

Gina Temple

Two Podcasts That Can Help People Become Better Leaders

FLORIDA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The power of principles and listening to learn can genuinely change a person's life. These were the topics of two recent "Leadership Sound Bites" podcasts. In these podcasts, accessed on both YouTube and Spotify, people can learn how to become better individuals and leaders.

On August 28, 2023, Gina Temple appeared on the popular podcast "Leadership Sound Bites." The show, streamed on the YouTube channel "Better Possibilities" and available on Spotify, featured Gina Temple sharing her unique insights with the show's hosts, Michele Smith and Roko Miles. Though new to the program, Gina Temple's wealth of knowledge was immediately apparent as she provided valuable lessons on great leadership and the art of listening to learn. Her articulate and engaging narrative ensured that listeners left the show with a new perspective on leadership and a new sense of possibility in their career trajectories.

Gina Temple shared her insights on the power of principles, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself. Her talk was centered on integrating leadership principles into one's life to achieve greatness and inspire others.

In particular, she presented her seven key principles, including integrity, respect, honesty, accountability, justice, compassion, and work ethic, as the foundation of exemplary leadership. Gina Temple showcased how each principle is vital in establishing a strong character, enabling individuals to lead by example and inspire positive change in others. Her talk was an essential reminder for all aspiring leaders to maintain their authenticity and uphold their values to guide them toward achieving their goals.

On September 4, 2023, Gina Temple returned to "Leadership Sound Bites," where she teamed up once again with Michele Smith and Roko Miles to share her extensive experience and knowledge on leadership.

This time, she focused her discussion on the significance of listening, which she emphasized as a vital skill for anyone looking to learn and grow personally and professionally. Drawing on examples from her life and career, Gina Temple eloquently explained how effective listening can help build stronger relationships, enhance communication, and ultimately lead to more successful outcomes in all our lives. Her insightful and informative discussion gave listeners valuable advice that will benefit anyone looking to improve their leadership skills.

During the podcast, Gina Temple delved into the importance of effective listening to become a better leader. According to Gina Temple , there is a distinction between listening to respond and listening to learn, and both approaches significantly impact leadership skills. To become a better listener, she emphasized the necessity of being fully present, maintaining good eye contact, and recognizing non-verbal cues. Moreover, asking open-ended questions enables leaders to expand their understanding, foster deeper connections, and ultimately enhance their ability to lead, teach, train, and coach effectively.

About Gina Temple

Gina's roots in Southern Illinois taught her the importance of advocating for those in need, which inspired her to pursue a career in nursing.

With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Gina has worked in diverse settings, gaining valuable experience in for-profit and non-profit organizations, unionized and non-unionized facilities, acute care centers, and outpatient clinics.

In her personal life, she is a devoted wife and mother of two boys.

Her commitment to leadership and advocating for others is evident in her professional accomplishments and family life.



