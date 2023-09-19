Every one of four Somalis suffer from starvation due to aggressive weather, other crisis

(MENAFN) Every one of four Somalis, or 4.3 million citizens, suffer from starvation and must get crucial help because of aggressive weather events as well as other crisis, the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations functioning in the Horn of Africa nation declared on Monday.



In a declaration, the aid organizations, involving World Food Programme, stated that 1.5 million children deal with severe malnutrition between October and December as well, in spite of the beneficial effect of this year’s rains and constant humanitarian aid.



From 3.7 million between August to September of the current year, the amount of people suffering from the crisis is expected to reach 4.3 million between October to December 2023 because of a set of reasons, involving the hostile effects of El Nino-related heavy rains and flooding and expected decrease in the amount of humanitarian aid in the next months due to funding restrictions, based on the report.

