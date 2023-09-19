Global Nuclear Medicine Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Browse complete“Nuclear Medicine Market” report with TOC @





Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to its increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness of early disease detection, and a growing geriatric population drive the demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The region's expanding healthcare infrastructure, coupled with improving economic conditions, fosters the adoption of nuclear medicine technologies. Moreover, Asia Pacific's diverse patient pool provides ample opportunities for clinical research and trials, contributing to the development of innovative radiopharmaceuticals and imaging techniques. With a blend of emerging markets and technological advancements, Asia Pacific is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of nuclear medicine.

Some of the key players in Nuclear Medicine market include Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd., Jubilant Draximage, Inc., LanthHoldings, Inc., Cardinal Health, Global Medical Solutions, Pharmalogic Holdings Corp., Shine Technologies, llc, Ire Elit, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, GE Healthcare, Bayer AG, BraImaging S.P.A., Nordion Inc., Northstar Medical Radioisotopes, Isotope JSC, Siemens Healthineers, Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and Eckert & Ziegler.

Request a Sample of“Nuclear Medicine Market” @



Key Developments:

In March 2023, Life Healthcare acquired TheraMed Nuclear's non-clinical imaging operations in Gauteng with an aim to expand its geographical presence in South Africa.

In February 2023, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited announced the successful completion of its joint research project conducted with Heidelberg University Hospital (UKHD) in February 2021. This project aims to create and validate a generator-based theranostic compound for urologic oncology targeting PSMA and utilising the beta-emitting isotope rhenium-188 (188Re).

In January 2023, Nuclear medicines are a group of pharmaceutical drugs that contain radioactive isotopes. They are exclusive medicinal formulations with radioisotopes and are used in major clinical areas for diagnosis or therapy.

In November 2022, Curium announced that theFood and Drug Administration (FDA) approved DaTscan (Ioflupane I 123 Injection) to assist in evaluating adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian Syndromes.



What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, 2026, and 2030

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



For more information about this report visit

Report Store:

Covid-19 reports:





About Us:

Stratistics MRC offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, Market experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.





Contact Us:

Email:

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Address: #233, Woods Enclave, Pet Basheerabad, Hyderabad – 500055, India.

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: