Globalttonseed Oil Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to its growing population, changing dietary habits, and expanding food processing industries. The region's consumption of edible oils, including cottonseed oil, is on the rise as urbanization and income levels increase. Cottonseed oil is utilized in varifood products, contributing to the demand. Moreover, countries like China and India are major cotton producers, resulting in a steady supply of cottonseed, a primary source for the oil. With its economic growth and evolving food landscape, Asia Pacific's influence on the cottonseed oil market is expected to remain substantial, both in consumption and production.

Some of the key players in Cottonseed Oil market include Best Natures Cosmetic, Aromex Industry, Cargill, Inc., Byodo Naturkost GmbH, Bunge Limited, Roland Foods LLC, Nature Stuff Limited, Adani Wilmar, La Tourangelle, Higher Nature Limited, Hain Celestial, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Biopu.CO., MarLimited, Louis Dreyfus, Locavor, Adams Group Inc. and Bio Planete.

Key Developments:

In July 2023, EGT, LLC, a joint venture among Bunge, Pan Ocean America and Agtegra Cooperative, announced that it will nearly triple the current capacity of soybean meal (SBM) storage at its Longview, WA export terminal. The project, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, also includes improving handling capabilities, enabling it to operate with greater speed, flexibility and efficiency.

In June 2023, Cargill, in collaboration with TechnoServe, has announced 'Srishti', a transformative partnership to empower 10,000 maize farming households in Davanagere, Karnataka. Through this partnership, farmers will be trained on the use of regenerative agriculture to improve soil health, sequester carbon, and improve water quality and use..

In December 2022, Roland Foods, the eighty-eight-year-old purveyor of fine ingredients, announced earlier this year the company's rebrand and renewed foon innovation. An importer of premium global products, Roland Foods is a reliable resource for both chefs and home cooks all over the world.



