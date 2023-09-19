Erdogan, Polish counterpart hold diplomatic meeting at UN general assembly

(MENAFN) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a significant meeting on Monday with his Polish counterpart, President Andrzej Duda, as part of their participation in the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City. The meeting took place at the Turkish House, also known as the Turkevi Center, underscoring the importance of diplomacy and dialogue on the global stage.



leader Erdogan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share insights from their discussions, noting that they had the opportunity to delve into a wide range of topics, including regional issues and the state of their bilateral relations. In these times of dynamic global challenges, such meetings provide a valuable platform for leaders to exchange views, strengthen diplomatic ties, and explore collaborative solutions to pressing regional and global issues.



Erdogan expressed optimism about the outcomes of their meeting, expressing the hope that the discussions would prove beneficial not only for Turkey and Poland but also for the broader region. The engagement of high-level officials from both countries, such as Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and the head of the National Intelligence Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, underscores the seriousness and significance of the meeting in addressing complex geopolitical matters and fostering constructive cooperation.

