KVIC Inks Three M To Market Khadi Products

New Delhi, Sept 19 (KNN) Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Monday signed three separate Mto promote Khadi products.

It also laid foundation stone of 'Modern Khadi of New India' in the Amritkal of Independent India.







In presence of Manoj Kumar, Chairman, KVIC these agreements were signed with Prasar Bharati, NBCC (India) Limited, and Digital India Corporation.



The objective of these Mis to prepare a roadmap to modernize the Khadi and Village Industries Commission and popularize its products among the youth as per the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



On this occasion, Kumar distributed margin money subsidy of Rs 150 crore to the beneficiaries under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.

According to the MoU signed with Prasar Bharati, very soon the anchors of DD News and DD International channels will be seen in Khadi apparels.



In such a scenario, this agreement with Prasar Bharati will substantiate to be a milestone in making Khadi popular among the youth.



Along with this, NBCC (India) Limited will build new modern infrastructure for Khadi and Village Industries Commission across the country and to foon keeping KVIC up-to-date with the latest technology, KVIC has joined hands with Digital India Corporation.



The Mwere signed by Sanjay Prasad, Deputy Director General of Prasar Bharati and Sanjeev Poswal, Director Publicity of KVIC.



Pradeep Sharma, Chief General Manager of NBCC (India) Ltd. and by Rajan Babu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Estate & Services of KVIC and Debarat Nayak, Chief Technical Officer of Digital India Corporation and Rajan Babu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Information Technology of KVIC.

Kumar also launched a dashboard and ATR Portal. Dashboard will help the Chairman for monitoring the schemes run by the Commission and ATR Portal will facilitate the efficient tracking of actions taken on Commission's decision.

