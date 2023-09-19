Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 1,000 Cr For Infra Development Of Ludhiana District

Ludhiana, Sept 19 (KNN) The Punjab government has approved Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure development of the Ludhiana district.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given nod to projects pertaining to augmentation of power supply worth Rs 459 crore, improvement in basic civic amenities at the cost of Rs 440 crore, upgrade of health services and enhanced security arrangements, costing Rs 100 crore.







As per reports, these projects would be undertaken in different parts of the district, especially industrial areas, to benefit trade and industry.

While Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) would upgrade the power supply network at the cost of Rs 459 crore, the Local Government and Industries departments would undertake development works worth Rs 440 crore to improve the basic civic amenities in the state's biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

The demand regarding the infrastructure development in the district was raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on behalf of local industrialists, at the Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni (government-industrialists' meet) held recently.

Arora told The Tribune on Monday that all these works were aimed at improving the infrastructure required to boost the industrial development in Ludhiana, which was considered the hub of industry and trade in the North.

To provide enhanced security apparaand ensure better safety of industrialists and their workers, the CM has ordered the setting up of six new police posts in industrial areas, including one each at Ishwar Colony, Industrial Area, Dhandari Kalan, Sherpur, Giaspura, Eldand Doraha.

(KNN Bureau)