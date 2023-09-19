Biden declares new penalties on Iranian leader, nation’s Intelligence Ministry

(MENAFN) After a detainee exchange between the United States as well as Iran, United States Leader Joe Biden on Monday declared new penalties on a past Iranian leader and the nation’s Intelligence Ministry.



"Today, we are sanctioning former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence under the Levinson Act for their involvement in wrongful detentions," Biden stated in a declaration. "And we will continue to impose costs on Iran for their provocative actions in the region."



The reports occurred following Biden stated that five innocent Americans were "finally coming home" in an exchange agreement following being held in Iran.



"I am grateful to our partners at home and abroad for their tireless efforts to help us achieve this outcome, including the Governments of Qatar, Oman, Switzerland, and South Korea," Biden declared, sending exclusive thanks to the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, as well as the sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq.

