'Agents Of Indian Government...' WATCH Canada's Bizarre 'Assassination' Claim

Lettake a look at the statements made by Ottawa

* Justin Trudeau: Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar:



* Justin Trudeau: Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.

* Melanie Joly (Canadian Foreign Minister): If proven true, this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other. As a consequence, we have expelled a top Indian diplomat.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?



