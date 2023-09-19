Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Expecting Their First Child? Here's What We Know

A source close to Vikrant Massey has shared with ETimes that the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. They are elated and filled with excitement as they prepare to embrace this new phase of life together post-marriage. However, neither Vikrant nor Sheetal has officially confirmed this news.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's love story began on the sets of the web series Broken But Beautiful. They dated for several years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. In November 2019, they celebrated their engagement in a private roka ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Reflecting on his married life in an interview last year, Vikrant Massey expressed that his life after marriage has been wonderful. He mentioned that while there have been significant changes, he feels different and content in his marriage. He also shared his gratitude for marrying his best friend and the blessings that came with their union, including a new home.

As for Vikrant Massey's professional endeavors, he has a promising lineup of projects in the pipeline. Fans can look forward to seeing him in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail," Aditya Nimbalkar's "Sector 36," Taapsee Pannu's "Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba," and Devang Bhavsar's "Blackout" alongside Mouni Roy.

