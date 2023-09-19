Chopped-Up Body Found Inside Trolley Bag In Kerala-Karnataka Border

Accurate information will be available only after further testing. More police and team members reached the spot. As it is on the border, Virajpet police are conducting the investigation. The Virajpet police have started an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the body has been shifted to Madikeri Medical College. The Karnataka Police said that the body is suspected to be that of a woman aged between 23 and 25.

An old man who molested a minor girl arrested:

A 60-year-old man named Hashir, a native from Sasthavattom in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested by the Mangalapuram police in connection with the molestation of a minor girl. The victim and her family reside in a rented apartment, where Hashir subjected the girl to repeated molestation over a span of six months. When the parents went to work, Hashir used to come to the flat and molest the girl. The incident came to light when the girl was brought to the hospital due to physical disturbances.

Upon examination, a doctor discovered injuries to the girl's genitals and promptly notified the Mangalapuram police. Subsequently, Hashir was arrested based on a complaint filed by the child's mother.