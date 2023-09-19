Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Marriage: Chopra Residence Lits Up Ahead Of Wedding Festivities [WATCH VIDEO]

Videos and images currently circulating on social media depict the Mumbai residence of Parineeti Chopra being beautifully illuminated in anticipation of her lavish wedding with Raghav Chadha. Although the wedding festivities are primarily taking place at the luxurivenues of Udaipur, namely the Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace, the bride's family is ensuring that her Mumbai residence is adorned for the special occasion. Initial glimpses suggest that the Chopra and Chadha families have chosen an elegant yet understated golden theme for the wedding celebrations of the accomplished actress from "Mission Raniganj" and the promising young politician.

The grand wedding plans of Parineeti and Raghav encompass a series of ceremonies and events. According to recent reports, the wedding festivities will commence on Wednesday, September 23rd, with the traditional Punjabi Chooda ceremony for the bride. This will be followed by a welcome lunch on the same day. The soon-to-be-weds are also planning a spectacular Sangeet ceremony on the evening of September 23rd, with a nostalgic 'Let's party like it's the 90s' theme.

The wedding ceremonies are set to begin with Raghav Chadha's Sehrabandhi ceremony on September 24th at the Taj Lake Palace. The Baraat procession is scheduled to commence at 2 pm, leading to the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace. The couple has reportedly chosen a 'Pearl White Indian Wedding' theme. The Jaimala exchange will take place at 3:30 pm, followed by the sacred Pheras at 4 pm, and Vidai at 6:30 pm. Parineeti and Raghav will cap off their special day with a wedding reception titled 'A Night of Amore,' commencing at 8:30 pm.

These festivities are eagerly anticipated by fans and well-wishers of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who are poised to celebrate their love and union in a memorable and grand fashion.