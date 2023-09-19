Neymar's Frustration Mounts As Al-Hilal Disappoint In AFC Champions League

Neymar came close to scoring twice, but his low free-kick posed no threat to Utkir Yusupov, and his weak header didn't trouble the opposition either. In moments of frustration, the new No. 10 resorted to pushing players and dramatically kicking the ball away, and his late penalty appeals fell on deaf ears.

Notably, none of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, or Ruben Neves could change the outcome. Instead, it was Ali Albulayhi who came to the rescue with a 100th-minute equalizer.

The draw represents a significant achievement for Navbahor, earning a crucial point, while Al-Hilal is left bewildered and searching for answers.

