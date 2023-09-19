Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya To Patch Up? Here's What Rumours Say

An astute Reddit user noticed Samantha had unarchived her wedding photo with Chaitanya, which she had archived after announcing their divorce.

Sharing Samantha's post on Reddit, the fan wrote,“Samantha has slowly been unarchiving all her posts with Naga Chaitanya. Are the back together? Is Sobhita out of the picture?" However, netizens believed that it could be Samantha's way of accepting the divorce and moving on in life. One user said,“Nope, she is beginning to accept it and finally move on." Another one wrote,“I don't know but like that's a very cute picture!"

Meanwhile, Samantha has unarchived several Chaitanya photographs on her official Instagram account. They had been married for over four years.

Last year, Chaitanya revealed the reason for his silence on the divorce and why he didn't want to talk about it any longer.

"Whatever both ofwanted to say, we both put out a statement about it," the Laal Singh Chaddha actor told ETimes. That's what I've always done in my personal life. Things that I believe are important to communicate and put out, whether positive or terrible, I do alert the media about. I come out, make a statement, and that's all there is to it. In our situation, Samantha has gone on, and I have moved on, and I don't feel the need to alert the rest of the world about it."