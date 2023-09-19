Bangladesh Cricketer Tanzim Hasan Faces Backlash For Misogynistic Remarks After Impressive Asia Cup Debut

Another post by Tanzim warned men that marrying a woman who interacted freely with male friends in university would not make them fathers with a "modest" mother. The comments triggered a strong backlash, with critics highlighting the irony that the Bangladesh cricket team's jerseys are produced in factories primarily staffed by women.

Women's rights advocate Jannatun Nayeem Prity pointed out, "I feel sorry for you that you don't consider your mother a normal human being." Writer Swakrito Noman described the comments as "deeply offensive" and called for Tanzim and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to address the issue and offer apologies.

The BCB has initiated an investigation into the matter, with Jalal Yunus, its cricket operations chief, confirming their attention to the issue. Despite his promising start in the sport, Tanzim's career faces scrutiny due to the controversy surrounding his remarks.

