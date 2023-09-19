Biryani To Curd Rice-7 Popular South Indian Lunch Items Made By Rice

(MENAFN- AsiNews) South Indian cuisine is known for its diverse and delicirice-based dishes. Here are seven popular South Indian lunch options made with rice.
Curd rice is a simple and cooling dish with cooked rice mixed with curd. It's usually seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chillies. It's a comfort food in South India.
Bisi Bele Bath is a spicy and hearty rice dish made with a unique spice blend and a mix of vegetables and lentils. It's garnished with ghee-fried cashews and served with yoghurt.
Tamarind rice is a tangy and spicy rice dish made with a tamarind paste and a blend of spices. It's often prepared as an offering in temples and is known for its unique flavor.
Lemon rice is a zesty and aromatic dish made by mixing cooked rice with a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and lemon juice.
Coconut rice is a fragrant and mildly spiced rice dish blending freshly grated coconut with rice and tempering mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and curry leaves.
Sambar rice is a one-pot dish made by cooking rice with a flavorful and tangy sambar. It's often garnished with ghee and served with crispy papadums.
South Indian vegetable biryani often includes a mix of aromatic spices, basmati rice, and a medley of vegetables.
It's a flavorful and filling lunch option.
