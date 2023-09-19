Earth to Mars are 8 planets: Mercury's heat, Venus's thick atmosphere, Earth's water, Mars's ice caps, Jupiter's spot, Saturn's rings, Uranus's tilt, Neptune's storms

Mercury has extreme temperature variations. During the day temperatures can reach up to 430 degrees Celsius, while at night, it can plunge to -180 degrees Celsius

Veis known for its incredibly thick and toxic atmosphere, primarily composed of carbon dioxide with clouds of sulfuric acid

Earth is the only plknown to have abundant liquid water on its surface, a critical component for supporting life as we know it

Mars has polar ice caps composed of water and carbon dioxide ice. These ice caps expand and contract with the changing seasons on Mars

Jupiter is famfor its Great Red Spot, a massive storm system that has been raging for centuries. It's a high-pressure region in Jupiter's atmosphere

Saturn is renowned for its stunning ring system, which is composed of ice particles and rocky debris. These rings are one of the most distinctive and visually striking features

It rotates on its side, with an extreme tilt of approximately 98 degrees. This unique axial tilt leads to extreme seasonal variations on the planet

Neptune experiences some of the strongest winds in the solar system. It is also known for its dark storm systems, such as the Great Dark Spot

Surface is predominantly composed of varitypes of ices, including nitrogen, methane, and carbon monoxide