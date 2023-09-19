Mysore To Ooty-7 Bike Trips From Bangalore On Long Weekend

Bangalore is a fantastic starting point for exciting bike trips, especially during long weekends. Here are 7 bike trip destinations you can consider for a long weekend getaway.



Hampi is a UNEWorld Heritage site known for its ancient ruins and unique rock formations. The ride takes you through picturesque landscapes and historical sites.

Yercaud is a lesser-known hill station in Tamil Nadu, offering a peaceful and scenic ride. Attractions include the Yercaud Lake and Shevaroy Temple.

Cis known for its lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, and cool weather. It's a great place for a relaxing long weekend ride.



Ride through the winding roads of the Nilgiris to reach Ooty. The hill station offers pleasant weather, tea gardens, and places of interest like Botanical Gardens and Ooty Lake.

Wayanad, in Kerala, is known for its beautiful hills, forests, and wildlife. Enjoy a ride through the Western Ghats and explore attractions like Banasura Dam and Edakkal Caves.

Mysore is a perfect destination for a short weekend ride. Explore the rich heritage and architecture, including the majestic Mysore Palace.

Gokarna is a great choice if you're looking for a beach getaway. The scenic coastal ride leads you to serene beaches like Kudle Beach and Om Beach.