Asian Games 2023: India Vs China; When And Where To Catch The Live Action

Chef de mission Bhupinder Singh Bajwa has expressed optimism that the missing duo will receive their 'express visas' in a day or two and join the team. Nevertheless, they won't be available for the Group A match against China, posing a significant setback for India. Additionally, head coach Igor Stimac has confirmed that senior defender Sandesh Jhingan and star striker Sunil Chhetri will sit out the opening match to preserve them for upcoming fixtures.

Here's what you need to know about the India vs China clash in Asian Games 2023:

Date: The match will take place on 19th September (Tuesday).

Location: The venue for the game is the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

Kickoff Time: The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST (7:30 PM local time).

Viewing Options: You can catch the action on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

