'Feeling Elated, This Parliament Scrapped Article 370': PM Modi's Final Address In Old Parliament | WATCH

In his speech, PM Modi articulated the significance of the occasion, marking the transition to the new Parliament building. He conveyed the determination to realize the vision of a developed India in this new chapter.

Highlighting the legislative achievements, he emphasized the role of Parliament in ensuring justice for varisegments of society. PM Modi noted the passing of laws against 'triple talaq,' which brought justice to Muslim mothers and sisters. He also acknowledged Parliament's role in enacting legislation to protect the rights of transgender individuals and secure a brighter future for the specially-abled.

Furthermore, PM Modi expressed the privilege of the Parliament in playing a pivotal role in the abrogation of Article 370, a historic development with far-reaching implications.

"Every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held in the Parliament, and every signal given by the Parliament should encourage the Indian aspiration. This is our responsibility and the expectation of each and every Indian," PM Modi said.

"Whatever reforms are made here, Indian aspiration should be our priority. Can anyone ever make a big picture on a small canvas? Just as we cannot make a big picture on a small canvas, in the same way, if we cannot enlarge the canvas of our thinking, we will not be able to paint a picture of a grand India," PM Modi said.