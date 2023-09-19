Kerala: Two Missing People From Kozhikode Found Dead In Two Different Locations

Satya Prakash's body was found in a lodge room in front of Cathedral Church, Thamarassery, Kozhikode. His relatives filed a missing complaint about him to the police.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar was found dead near Balussery Mukku. His son had lodged a complaint with the Balussery Police Station that Suresh Kumar, who was a karate teacher, was missing. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

Man stabbed in Kunnamkulam taluk hospital clash:

A violent altercation resulted in the stabbing of an individual at Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital on Tuesday (Sep 19). The victim identified as Unniyappan from Chirakkal was stabbed during the clash. According to eyewitness, the accused swiftly ran away the scene after stabbing. The police have started investigation regarding this incident

Youths arrested for misbehaving with girls in Thiruvananthapuram:

The police detained youths who misbehaved with the girls under the guise of a prank. The incident took place in Neyyatinkara. Mithun, a native of Annavur, and Kannan, a native of Paliyot, were arrested. They misbehaved with the girls at Neyyattinkara Convent Road. They were seen wearing a face covering and touching the schoolgirls without their consent. Locals lodged a complaint with the police along with the CCTV footage.