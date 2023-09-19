Kanchipuram Sarees Vs Banarasi Saree: 7 Major Differences

Kanchipuram sarees and Banarasi sarees are exquisite traditional Indian sarees known for their craftsmanship and beauty. However, there are several differences between the two.

Kanchipuram Saree has its origins in Tamil Nadu, South India.

Varanasi (previously Banaras) in Uttar Pradesh, North India, produces Banarasi sarees.

Traditional Kanchipuram sarees are made from genuine Kanchipuram silk, which is glossy and thick.

Banarasi Silk Saree: Banarasi silk is rich and shiny.

Kanchipuram: The "korvai" method weaves the body and border separately and then interlocks them.

Banarasi: Gold or silver zari threads weave elaborate designs and motifs.

Traditional South Indian themes like temple borders and nature-inspired designs are seen in Kanjivaram.

Banarasi: Intricate floral-paisley motifs are typical of these sarees.

Kanjivaram: The thicker silk used in Kanchipuram sarees makes them heavier and stiffer.

Banarasi Saree: Lighter, more flowing Banarasi sarees are more comfortable.

For South Indian weddings and cultural festivities, Kanchipuram sarees are popular.

For North Indian weddings and other events, Banarasi sarees are famous.

Kanchipuram Saree: Artisans take time and effort to create a single saree. Such massive effort raises costs slightly.

Banarasi Saree: Luxury zari-worked sarees are very pricey.