Manipur Bandh: Local Groups Rally Against Youth Arrests, Disrupt Key Roads

This bandh has been announced by at least five local clubs and Meira Paibi units, who have blocked important roadways in variregions, including Khurai and Kongba in Imphal East district, Kakwa in Imphal West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district, and sections of Thoubal district. Their primary demand is the unconditional release of the detained youths.

'Feeling elated, this Parliament scrapped Article 370': PM Modi's final address in old Parliament | WATCH

On Saturday, the Manipur police took custody of these individuals citing their possession of sophisticated weapons and camouflage clothing. They were subsequently presented before a judicial magistrate and remanded to police custody.

Yumnam Hitler, the president of the All Langthabal Kendra United Clubs Coordinating Committee, stated, "The five arrested youths are civilians and village volunteers who have been guarding their respective villages from attacks by Kuki Zo militants as security forces have failed to do their job properly. We want them to be released unconditionally." He further warned of intensified agitation if the government did not meet their demands.

This unrest unfolds as Manipur seeks to move forward towards peace following months of violence and communal clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities that erupted in early May.





Lok Sabha Secretariat designates new sansad as 'Parliament House of India'

Additionally, the Manipur government has established a One Man Inquiry Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction and death of Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, an Indian Army soldier whose lifeless body was found in Khuningthek village in Imphal East district. The inquiry will be led by IPS Themthing Ngashangva, and the final report is expected to be submitted within a month.