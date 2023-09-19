Commodity markets surge, boosted by China's central bank support

(MENAFN) Last week, international commodity markets experienced a notable surge, despite persistent sales pressure. Analysts have pinpointed China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBoC), as a crucial driver behind this resurgence.



While the demand for commodities remains strong, worries about supply constraints linger. The PBoC's decision to reduce the reserve requirement ratios for banks and credit institutions by 25 basis points played a pivotal role in bolstering market confidence. Additionally, positive economic signals from China, including a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase in industrial production and a 4.6 percent rise in retail sales in August, contributed to improved risk sentiment.



The PBoC's measures aim to fortify the economic recovery's foundation and ensure ample liquidity in the market. Notably, China's unemployment rate also dropped to 5.2 percent.



Commodity prices surged across various sectors. Gold prices rose by 0.2 percent, driven by Asian central banks taking measures to protect their currencies. Silver gained 0.5 percent, while palladium and platinum saw impressive increases of 4.1 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



Base metals displayed remarkable strength, with copper rising by 2.2 percent, zinc by 5.4 percent, and aluminum by 1 percent. Lead saw a marginal 0.1 percent increase, while nickel maintained a relatively stable course.

