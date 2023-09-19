Celebrating Two Years Of Dreams: Emirates Draw Doubles Wins In Snd Annivery Raffle

Two years in operation, countless dreams realised, and now - double the raffle prizes! The UAE's leading gaming operator Emirates Draw, is preparing for its second anniversary. In honour of this milestone, participants in both the UAE, and across the globe, can double their raffle wins across EASY6 , FAST5 , and MEGA7 games until October 1, 8:30 pm time. This means double the winners! EASY6 will have 12 winners instead of six. FAST5 will have six winners up from three, and MEGA7 will have 30 winners, twice its usual 15. Raffle winners to be announced on September 29, 30 and October 1.

Beyond doubling its raffle prizes, Emirates Draw's mission remains a beacon of hope, consistently transforming dreams and giving back to society at large.

Last year alone, Emirates Draw attracted more than 400,000 participants, solidifying its reputation as the region's top gaming choice. Over its two-year journey, the organisation has awarded cash prizes totaling a remarkable Dh123 million to more than 650,000 winners, highlighting a commitment that extends beyond just gaming. Emirates Draw is dedicated to delivering innovative experiences, paired with significant societal contributions, standing in a league of its own within the gaming world.

Emirates Draw's impact goes beyond individual aspirations, as the organisation actively champions environmental initiatives that align with its CSR-first approach. With continued dedication and effort, the Emirates Draw Coral Reef Restoration programme has successfully replanted more than 12,000 coral fragments, expanding the UAE's coral region by a massive 7,614 sqm in both Khorfakkan and Dibba.

Paul Chader, head of marketing at Emirates Draw, stated: "From our humble beginnings, to now offering three distinct games, we've realised thousands of dreams in a short span of only two years. Our commitment to our participants has been the driving force behind every decision we make. Celebrating our second anniversary in the business is not just about looking at our past achievements; it's a promise of a future filled with innovation, ensuring we consistently exceed expectations and provide memorable experiences."

"Emirates Draw consistently raises the bar in entertainment, while adhering to a deliberate foon social responsibility. We invite everyone to join our celebration and experience the thrill of our x2 raffle draws," he added.

The excitement continues with the upcoming games, which will be live streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website.

