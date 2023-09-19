Local Press: Builds Support Forp28

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- A local daily has said that the participation of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the 78th United Nations General Assembly meeting (UNGA) in New York this week aims to engage with other member-countries on global challenges on climate change, countering extremism and terrorist groups, and empower women and girls.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf Today said,“In view of the Conference of Parties (COP) due to be held in Dubai in November, the fowill be on the climate agenda. COP28 is the first Global Stocktaking of the 2015 Paris Agreements on issues like reducing carbon emission by 43 percent by 2030 and also meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

The delegation will participate in the UN-convened“Climate Ambition Summit” on 20th September. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-Designate of COP28, will be engaged in events and bilateral meetings to build support for the COP28 outcomes. He will preside over two ministerial roundtables, one on Global Stocktake and the other on Loss and Damage.

The foon COP28 was reflected in the engagement of the delegation headed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister for Climate Change and Environment, at the G77 + China summit in Havana. She said about the UAE's participation in the summit,“The believes that climate action is an opportunity to create a more equitable and sustainable world. It is an opportunity to raise living standards, create new jobs and vibrant new industries, strengthen our bond with nature, and climate-positive growth.”

“This shows that the is approaching the climate change issue as an opportunity to create new jobs and new industries instead of being a mere response to a disaster with mitigating measures. The majority response at the UN climate summits recently, whether in Copenhagen or Paris, has been to evolve policies to push back the negative impact of climate change through achieving curbs on carbon emissions and evolving green alternatives,” the editorial added.

The UAE's approach is to push for the positive agenda of being able to create a new work with new horizons.

Referring to the theme of G77 summit in Havana,“Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation”, Almheiri said,“We believe science, innovation and technology are the tools humanity needs to drive collective progress on climate action and help putback on track to achieving our goal of reducing global emissions by 43 per cent by 2030.”

The positivity has been the bedrock of UAE's approach to climate change issues. The tone for it has been set by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his address to COP27 at Sharm Al-Shaikh when he said,“We have only one planet, ladies and gentlemen, and with that in mind, it is imperative that we partner and work together in a spirit of determination and optimism to address this common challenge through climate action. We look at this as an opportunity for innovation, and a chance to find new solutions and diversify our economy.”

“The emphasis is on optimism, new solutions and diversifying the economy. And this is the spirit that the challenge of climate change has to be tackled with. A defensive approach and cautithinking will not help to find the bold solutions that are needed. And the is setting the right tone to face the biggest challenge of them all – climate change crisis,” concluded the Sharjah-based daily.