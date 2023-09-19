Thailand Rrded 19 Million Foreign Tourists So Far This Year

BANGKOK, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Thailand recorded 19 million foreign tourists in the January to September 17 period this year, Reuters reported, citing the tourism ministry on Tuesday.

Foreign arrivals generated 795 billion baht ($22.26 billion) in revenue, it said.

"The tourism situation in Thailand is showing signs of improvement," the statement said, adding that the government expects to see 28 million arrivals this year.