Thailand Rrded 19 Million Foreign Tourists So Far This Year

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
BANGKOK, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Thailand recorded 19 million foreign tourists in the January to September 17 period this year, Reuters reported, citing the tourism ministry on Tuesday.
Foreign arrivals generated 795 billion baht ($22.26 billion) in revenue, it said.
"The tourism situation in Thailand is showing signs of improvement," the statement said, adding that the government expects to see 28 million arrivals this year.
MENAFN19092023000061011009ID1107096382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.