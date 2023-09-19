Foreign Minister Holds Meetings In New York

NEW YORK, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met separately with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

His Highness met with Ivica Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia; Senator Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia; Imma Tor Faus, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Andorra; and Jalil Abbas Jilani, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

During the meetings, friendly relations and prospects for bilateral cooperation were discussed across varisectors, including economic, trade, cultural, investment, energy, tourism, education and food security.

The discussions also addressed a number of issues on the agenda of UNGA78, especially climate change, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

The Foreign Minister briefed his counterparts on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December.

He stressed that the challenges facing the world today, most notably climate change, require a joint international effort and creative solutions to bring about the desired transformation in the course of global climate action, noting that COP28 is full of opportunities that allow building constructive partnerships, leading to practical and effective solutions to the climate crisis.

During his meeting with the Foreign Ministers, Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his pride in the distinguished relations between the and their esteemed countries, reiterating his eagerness to advance these relations to serve the common interests.

On the sidelines of UNGA78, Sheikh Abdullah also met with Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, where they reviewed bilateral relations and means to further develop them to serve the two countries' mutual interests.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Parrilla signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Raúl Roa García Higher Institute of International Relations in Cuba.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; and Mohamed Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative at the UAE's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.