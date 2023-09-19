Abdullah Bin Zayed, Cleverly Explore -UK Strategic Partnership In New York

NEW YORK, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, in New York.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78), the two sides discussed friendly relations and prospects for bilateral cooperation across varifields within the "Partnership for the Future" framework that binds the two countries.

They reviewed the outcomes of the working visit that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed made to London in May this year, which witnessed the first strategic dialogue between the two countries.

The ministers also discussed the regional and international situation, exchanged views on current developments and discussed several issues on the agenda of UNGA78.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the UAE-UK deep historical relations, highlighting that the two friendly countries have built a robust model of partnership to support their developmental goals and vision for sustainable economic prosperity.

He noted that the adoption of the historic Security Council resolution, co-penned by the and the United Kingdom in June 2023, on tolerance and international peace and security, was a result of the constructive cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

His Highness reiterated that the two countries are working together to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence worldwide and continuously strive to build regional and international peace, security, and stability.

The meeting was attended by by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.